Home Sports The 2nd China-Russia Online Go Exchange Tournament ended with 2 teams from China and Russia winning 10-8_TOM Sports
Sports

The 2nd China-Russia Online Go Exchange Tournament ended with 2 teams from China and Russia winning 10-8_TOM Sports

by admin
The 2nd China-Russia Online Go Exchange Tournament ended with 2 teams from China and Russia winning 10-8_TOM Sports

On the evening of January 19th, Beijing time, the second China-Russia NetworkGoThe eighteenth game was played in the exchange matchRussian professional chess player Alexander Dinelstein, head of China-Russia team 1, lost to team 2 deputy Alexander Muromtsev 6d with 3p.After 18 rounds of fierce competition, the two teams of China and Russia won the final victory with a score of 10:8, and the current competition has come to a successful conclusion


This event started on December 27, 2022. It adopts the mode of group arena. There are two teams, China-Russia Team 1 and China-Russia Team 2. Each team consists of 5 Chinese chess players and 5 Russian chess players, a total of 10 players. Mixed composition. Russian chess players performed particularly well in this competition. Sava Mezin won five consecutive victories with 5d, Alexei Igonin won three consecutive victories with 4d, Askar Khusarinov 4d, Alexander Murom Tsev won two consecutive victories with 6d points.

As for Chinese chess players, An Hang also won five consecutive victories in the 6th dan. His outstanding performance helped Team 1 continue the suspense of the game to the end.The highly ornamental game has attracted the strong attention of Go fans from all over the world on the overseas game platform.


The 2nd China-Russia Online Go Exchange Tournament ended with 10 to 8 wins between China and Russia

The event is sponsored by the Chinese Go Association and the Russian Go Federation, and organized by the Qingxiu District Culture, Radio, Television, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Nanning City, the Guangxi Go Association, and Huazhi Sports Industry Co., Ltd. (Chinese Weiqi Association)

See also  National Ping Pong does not participate in this year's Asian Championships National Games, will host the Super League Table Tennis | National Games | National Table Tennis | Asian Championships_Sina Technology_Sina


The 2nd China-Russia Online Go Exchange Tournament ended with 10 to 8 wins between China and Russia


The 2nd China-Russia Online Go Exchange Tournament ended with 10 to 8 wins between China and Russia

Further reading:


You may also like

Milan: muscle injury for Bennacer, derby at risk

Castello d’Agogna, Bonomi is close to the title...

Chinese team wins women’s doubles and mixed doubles...

first day in Ferrara of the ‘Ninja’

Juventus, the motivations of the FIGC Court: «Serious,...

Milan, in the derby you change. Pioli studies...

Udinese tries the high jump: beat Verona and...

Zaniolo, via Roma from the Instagram profile

Zaniolo’s mother on social media “Titto this hatred...

FIGC court: “Serious, repeated and prolonged offense from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy