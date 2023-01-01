2022 was an exciting World Cup. Not like the one in 2021 which was decided on the last lap of the last race, but still intense, also and above all due to Ferrari’s return to competitiveness. The Prancing Horse contended for the title as long as it could against Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, who, however, after a start with some problems, then took off and won with merit, even with 15 wins which have become the new absolute record of triumphs per driver in a single season. Let’s retrace the history of the championship through 5 significant exploits to remember.