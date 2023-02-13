Overweight and obesity they are a major public health problem. Problems that should not be underestimated and which increasingly affect the infant segment of the population. Nutrition education is an indispensable factor in daily life in order to solve overweight and obesity disorders and prevent them. Precisely for this reason it is important to start from relationship of Echo, (Commission on Ending Childhood Obesity), the commission of the World Health Organization in charge of combating childhood obesity.

The 6 rules against overweight and obesity

From the works, which lasted two years, emerged six main recommendations, to take into account to stem the problem.

1. Promote healthy food intake

As a first recommendation, the Echo proposed promoting a support program and healthy eating by discouraging the consumption of unhealthy foods. Crucial would be to ensure that appropriate nutrition-related information for adults and children is given in a simple, understandable way and is available to all social groups. A proposed method is then to insert the taxation of sugary drinks.

Furthermore, it is essential to create recommendations and adequate nutritional profiles to promote healthy food, all supported by standardized labels supported by public education, school and public events that teach correct nutrition. Finally, for the Commission, it is important to increase access to healthy foods for the whole community.

2. Promote physical activity

The second point is the promotion of physical activity and the reduction of a sedentary lifestyle in children and adolescents. They should be available adequate spaces, sschool and public, for physical activities for all children, even those with disabilities.

3. Beware of feeding during pregnancy

Keeping nutrition under control during pregnancy and in the period prior to conception is the third recommendation. And precisely in this regard, the Commission recommends keeping hypertension and blood sugar under control, and obviously monitoring weight gain. It’s also important to have an eye on food education and follow counseling programs for both mothers and fathers before conception and during pregnancy. Avoid exposure to tobacco, alcohol and drugs.

4. Infant diet and physical activity

The fourth point is the invitation to educate towards healthy eating, proper sleep and physical activity from early childhood. With clear indications to avoid the consumption of sugary drinks and foods, too salty and high in fat, e instead encourage a varied and correct diet. This is to ensure that children grow up in a healthy and appropriate way and develop good habits. To do this, it is essential to educate mothers from the first days of their child’s life, through breastfeeding practices at the right times. But measures are also needed to help women in the months following pregnancy, such as maternity leave or time for breastfeeding in the workplace. Fundamental is then to accustom the child, from childhood, to include physical activity within the daily routine.

5. Health, nutrition and physical activity in school age

As a fifth recommendation, the Commission proposed the implementation of comprehensive educational programs in schools, dealing with health, nutrition and physical activity. School-age children and adolescents need to be educated about good practices and a healthy diet. It would be important do not include foods that are too fatty in the school diet, also avoiding sugary drinks, and focusing instead on drinking water and sports facilities. According to the Echo, a good solution could be to offer cooking lessons for children and parents, as well as subjects in school programs that deal with physical and food quality education.

6. Weight control

As a last point, the Commission indicated the need to develop services for obese children and adolescents and for families. This would be real and professional support to provide i correct tools for parents and children to solve the serious problem of obesity thanks to nutrition education, physical activity and a healthy and correct lifestyle.

Photo by Andrew Ayrton of Pexels

