According to data from medical records and lifestyle questionnaires collected between 2011 and 2019 among 719,147 people enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program and presentati a Nutrition 2023the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, there are 8 habits to acquire before the age of 40 to age well.

The 8 habits to acquire before the age of 40 to age well

The study found that low physical activity, opioid use and smoking had the greatest impact on lifespan, and were associated with an approximately 30-45% higher risk of death.

While stress, excessive drinking, poor diet and poor sleep hygiene were each associated with a 20% increased risk of death.

And a lack of positive social relationships was associated with a 5 percent increased risk of death.

So being physically active, not taking or using opioids, not smoking, managing stress, having a good diet, not bingeing regularly, having good sleep hygiene, and having positive social relationships can lengthen your life, and do so in your health, even decades.

The role of olive oil in cardiovascular health

Meanwhile, a separate study suggests that including olive oil in your diet could help reduce your risk of dying from dementia.

Consuming more than a half tablespoon of olive oil a day is linked to a 28 percent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular problems, compared with those who never or rarely eat the oil, say the researchers.

The findings from both studies were presented at Nutrition 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Boston, and may include more updated data than initially presented for the meeting.

The research examining lifestyle habits was based on medical record and questionnaire data collected between 2011 and 2019 from 719,147 people enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program.

The study found that men who have all eight habits by age 40 would have an average life expectancy of 24 years longer than men without any of these habits, and for women the expectation would be an additional 21 years.

The role of lifestyle in the development of chronic diseases

Xuan-Mai Nguyen, a health science expert at the Department of Veterans Affairs and a fourth-year medical student at Carle Illinois College of Medicine, USA, said: “We were really surprised by how much money can be made with the adopting one, two, three or all eight lifestyle habits. Our research findings suggest that adopting a healthy lifestyle is important for both public health and personal well-being. The sooner you do it, the better, but even if you just make a small change at 40, 50 or 60 years old, it’s still worthwhile.”

The researchers say their findings, which have not been peer-reviewed, highlight the role of lifestyle factors in contributing to chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease leading to disability and premature death. .

