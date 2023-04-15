Home » The absence of the Russians at the World Cup is a huge advantage, admits the Czech goalkeeper
The absence of the Russians at the World Cup is a huge advantage, admits the Czech goalkeeper

The Extraliga is at its peak, but the Czech national team is also playing the first matches before the World Cup. There is a huge number of adepts for the position of goalkeeper for the World Cup. Šimon Hrubec, the goalkeeper of the Swiss club Zurich, admits that he would not like to be among the chosen ones. “I wasn’t at the World Cup last time because of the birth of my daughter, and I missed the cake right away. So I would like to go in any position,” he admits in the Příklep show on Sport.cz. He thinks that the chance of a good result is greater if the Russian team is not participating. “We don’t have to lie to ourselves, it’s a huge advantage.”

