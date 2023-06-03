the Apple AirTag is all you need

The Apple AirTag is an object locator that plugs into the iPhone or iPad and is waterproof.

Are you one of those who you lose important things often and you have a mobile with Apple operating system? Well you’re in luck. The Cupertino company has among its extensive catalog a gadget that is placed on any object and serves as locator just looking at the mobile: AirTag.

Just open the new tab ‘Objects’ of the ‘Search’ app or say “Hey Siri, where’s my wallet?”, for example.

As the American company explains, “with the AirTag you can easily know where your things are. Put one in the keys and another in the backpack and you will have them located in the Search app, the same one you use to find your friends and your Apple devices It’s a find, don’t miss it.”

If it has fallen nearby or is in the next room, all you have to do is track the sound. And it is that this curious object incorporates a speaker to help us find those objects more quickly. Just say “Hey Siri, where’s my wallet?” And if it has fallen nearby, like under the sofa, or is in another room, just keep track of the sound.

Through the iPhone you can see the distance and the exact position thanks to the ultra-wideband technology. But if you’re not as close as you thought, the Search network will do all the work for the millions of Apple devices around you, and all without compromising anyone’s privacy.

How does the Apple AirTag work?

He AirTag (which is available on Amazon for 36.99 euros) sends a signal via Bluetooth to detect all nearby objects on the Search network. The location is sent to iCloud and is visible on a map from the Find My app.

Los data is anonymous and encrypted, so your privacy is guaranteed. And don’t worry about battery or data consumption, because the whole process is ultra-efficient.

And its configuration is very simple: you just have to connect it to the iPhone or the iPad with a tap, add a name and place it on the object you want. Notifications can also be followed on the Apple Watch.

It is designed to run for one year on a standard battery. How do you know when to change it? He iPhone It will let you know when it’s time to do it. It is resistant to water, splashes and dust. Supports up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. Keep in mind that its resistance to dust or splashes may decrease with regular use of the AirTag.

“I like: modern design, small size, affordable price, does not need a paid subscription. Could be improved: the precision, but since I use it for the dog on its collar, approx. is fine for me. Also, there are many times that it is precise , just not always,” highlighted one user.

“Until now it has helped me above all to locate my suitcase when I travel. Depending on the airport, it may take a while to locate it, but it has always located it for me,” said another Internet user.