(Qatar World Cup) The Asian team delivered another good news, and the Japanese team defeated the German team 2:1

China News Agency, Doha, November 23rd (Reporter Bian Liqun and Wang Xi) In the World Cup group match on the 23rd, a scene that was strikingly similar to the Saudi team’s shock defeat of the Argentine team the day before was staged: the Japanese team conceded a goal first. Under the circumstances, the reversal was completed, and the old powerhouse German team was defeated by 2:1, and the group stage was reaped.

The German team and the Japanese team are also in the group of Spain and Costa Rica, which is a veritable “group of death”, and the difficulty of breaking through can be imagined. For this game, neither team can afford to lose. The Japanese team, which is aiming to reach the quarter-finals, said before the game that despite the arduous process, the goal is still to “score three goals.”

In the opening stage of the game, the two sides were in a stalemate. In the 8th minute, the German team made a mistake in the backcourt, and the Japanese team quickly formed a counterattack. Maeda Daran pushed in front of the goal and scored, but the goal was ruled invalid for offside.

Since then, the German team dominated the game. In the 31st minute, the Japanese goalkeeper fouled in the penalty area and sent a penalty kick. Gundogan made a penalty and the German team took the lead 1:0.

Changing sides and fighting again, the German team’s offensive continued unabated, but Musiala, Gundogan and others missed good opportunities one after another.

The Japanese team coach Moriyasu changed his formation one after another, exhausted five substitutions in more than 70 minutes, and soon showed miraculous results. In the 74th minute, Tang Anlu, who came off the bench, shot in front of the goal to equalize the score. Eight minutes later, Asano Takuma scored from a small angle in the penalty area to overtake the score. Since then, the Japanese team withstood the fierce counterattack of the German team and kept the score of 2:1 until the end.

This is the second victory for an Asian team in this World Cup. The German team suffered another defeat in the first match of the group stage after the last World Cup.