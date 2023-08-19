The Athletics World Championships on Eurosport 1 and Discovery+

Eurosport 1 and Discovery+ broadcast the Athletics World Championships live from Saturday 19 to Sunday 27 August. A little less than a year from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the stars of athletics shine midsummer in the manifesto disciplines of the Five Circles.

Eurosport 1 will broadcast 68 hours of athletics LIVE from Budapest in two sessions (daytime and evening), while on Discovery+ the World Championships are broadcast live for nine days of competitions, commented for Warner Bros. Discovery by Andrea Campagna and Davide Viganò in the company of the coach national middle-distance runner Giorgio Rondelli, the Fidal speed sector coach Alessio Conti, the ex-heptathlete and athletics trainer Elisa Bettini and the president of Fidal Lombardia and ex-technician of the Italian race walkers Gianni Mauri.

Radzi Chinyanganya, Olympic face of Eurosport in Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, will present the studio appointments of the Athletics World Championships with the analyzes of the British Iwan Thomas, world champion in the 4×400 relay in 1997, and the four-time Olympic champion Robert Korzeniowski , while Caroline de Moraes and Elisa Lukawski will be sent to the Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ athletics stadium in Budapest.

At the end of each day of competitions, a half-hour show will collect the best of the action in full 360-degree coverage between digital and social media with the latest news, focus and interviews, video highlights and behind the scenes of the Athletics World Championships with Noah Lyles (100m, USA), Kelsey Lee-Barber (javelin throw, Australia), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m, Jamaica), Karsten Warholm (400m, Denmark), Armand Duplantis (pole vault, Sweden) , the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Gianmarco Tamberi, Antonella Palmisano and Massimo Stano, Marcell Jacobs and the 4×100 relay, the rising stars of Italian athletics Mattia Furlani and Larissa Iapichino.

THE PROGRAMMING OF THE ATHLETICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ON EUROSPORT 1

Saturday 19 August at 8.45am and 6.30pm

Sunday 20 August at 7:10 and 16:00

Monday 21st August at 6.30pm

Tuesday 22 August at 6.00pm

Wednesday 23 August at 10am and 6.30pm

Thursday 24 August at 6.55am and 6.30pm

Friday 25 August at 10:00 and 18:45

Saturday 26 August at 7:00, 14:00 and 20:50

Sunday 27 August at 7:00 and 19:30

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

