Elzan Bibić without semifinals at the World Championships in Athletics | Sports

Elzan Bibić failed to qualify for the semi-finals at 1,500 meters at the World Championships.

Serbian athlete Elzan Bibić failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Championships in Athletics held in Hungary in the 1,500 meter event. Bibić finished the qualifying race in 10th place with a time of 3:37.45 minutes, and his overall time was only 31st, which was not enough to pass.

The best six competitors from the four groups qualified for the semi-finals. The fastest in the group was the Dutchman Niels Laros with 3:34.25 minutes and he is considered to be the biggest candidate to win the gold medal in Budapest.

