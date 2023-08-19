Home » Elzan Bibić without semifinals at the World Championships in Athletics | Sports
World

Elzan Bibić without semifinals at the World Championships in Athletics | Sports

by admin
Elzan Bibić without semifinals at the World Championships in Athletics | Sports

Elzan Bibić failed to qualify for the semi-finals at 1,500 meters at the World Championships.

Serbian athlete Elzan Bibić failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Championships in Athletics held in Hungary in the 1,500 meter event. Bibić finished the qualifying race in 10th place with a time of 3:37.45 minutes, and his overall time was only 31st, which was not enough to pass.

The best six competitors from the four groups qualified for the semi-finals. The fastest in the group was the Dutchman Niels Laros with 3:34.25 minutes and he is considered to be the biggest candidate to win the gold medal in Budapest.

See also  Alleged scam by a Palermo stationer on the Culture Bonus, 470 thousand euros seized

You may also like

Chad, land of hospitality ~ SOUMAINE RAHAMA

Eleven West African Nations Join Forces to Reinstate...

Fires in Hawaii, the song and tears of...

Building a Culture of Peace: Pope Francis Calls...

Chondrovita, the ally against domestic injuries, is back...

Cuban Ministry of Public Health Denies Alleged New...

INFRASTRUCTURE Extraordinary investments of 75 million for Calabria...

Complaints for increased electricity bills | Info

Cuban Parents Express Frustration with Uniform Sales System

María de Juan, critic of her album Dramática...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy