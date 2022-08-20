Original title: The Badminton World Championships is about to start. Can the women’s singles break the 11-year history of no championship?

The badminton world championships will start in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, and the most talked about conversation is the women’s singles.

For the Chinese team, from the inception of the World Championships to 2011, they won 15 women’s singles championships in the 19 events, but they have never won the gold medal in the event since then. At this World Championships, Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei is striving to help the Chinese women’s singles end the embarrassing championship drought.

The Chinese team will compete in four World Championships this year: men’s singles, women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Two of the doubles tasks are for gold. And because the ranking is too low, the entire men’s doubles group missed the World Championships, the players will participate in the Japan Open held in Osaka after the World Championships.

The competition in the men’s singles event is fierce. Shi Yuqi, who was specially approved to participate during the suspension period, led the other two national feather players, Lu Guangzu and Zhao Junpeng, but all three missed the top 16 seeds because of their unsatisfactory world rankings.

