news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 19 – Relaxing with a 15-minute sauna session after exercising protects against cardiovascular disease more than just physical exercise.



According to a small Finnish study, coordinated by the University of Jyväskylä and published in the American Journal of Physiology.



The team of researchers compared 47 people, divided into two groups: the first did 50 minutes of exercise, three times a week (each session consisted of 20 minutes of resistance exercise, followed by 30 minutes of aerobic exercise); the second group did the same exercise program and then relaxed with a 15-minute sauna session.



After 8 weeks, the researchers compared the health benefits of the program and found that adding saunas to regular exercise led to further improvements in cardiorespiratory fitness and lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels than alone. regular exercise.



For Earric Lee, first signer of the study, “the results of the study support regular sauna use in addition to physical activity and show promise especially for those with less exercise capacity.” (HANDLE).

