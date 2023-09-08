The Battle for the Finals: United States vs. Germany in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Semifinals

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is nearing its climax, with the Semifinals set to take place in Mexico City this Friday morning. The highlight of the day will be the clash between basketball powerhouses, the United States and Germany.

The winner of this highly anticipated match will advance to the Grand Final on Sunday, where they will face the winner of the Serbia vs. Canada matchup.

Despite suffering a surprising defeat against Lithuania, the United States remains the favorite to win it all. Led by standout players like Michael Bridges, Tyrese Halliburton, and Austin Reaves, they have showcased their dominance throughout the tournament. Coach Steve Kerr emphasized the importance of playing at a high level and being close to perfection to overcome a strong German team, which has yet to taste defeat in the championship.

In recent matches, the United States convincingly defeated Italy and Lithuania in the Quarterfinals and Second Round, respectively. On the other hand, Germany has been unstoppable in the tournament, winning all their games since the group stage. Their latest victories came against Slovenia and Georgia.

Possible lineups for the teams in this Semifinal encounter include Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the United States, while Germany can rely on Dennis Schroder, Isaac Bonga, Daniel Theis, Johannes Voigtmann, and Andreas Obst.

In the past 15 years, the United States and Germany have met twice, with both victories going to the North American team. They claimed a win in a friendly match in 2023 and dominated in the 2008 Olympic Games.

The Semifinal between the United States and Germany is scheduled to commence on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 06:40 hours (central Mexico time) in the Mall of Asia Arena. The match can be streamed live on Courtside 1891.

If you’re unable to catch the live broadcast, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with all the highlights, pre and post-match analysis, as well as the minute-by-minute updates. Stay tuned for all the exciting action in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

