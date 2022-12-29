Original title: The best team in the Chinese Super League: Chengdu Fengba 2 goals to send Wuhan to relegation to Stan Hill World wave to help three towns to win the championship

Beijing time on December 28th, the 33rd round of the 2022 Super League season ended. As many as 4 teams chose to abandon the game in this round and were sentenced to a 0-3 loss. However, in the remaining 5 games, there are still Many players played well. Among them, Felipe scored twice as a substitute to help the Chengdu team defeat Wuhan Changjiang 3-1. Stan Qiu blasted the world wave to help Wuhan’s three towns tie Shandong Taishan again. The following is the 33rd round best team selected by Sohu Sports (442):

Goalkeeper: Liu Dianzuo (Wuhan Three Towns)

The three towns of Wuhan can be said to have won the most important 3 points of the season this round. The goal guarded by Liu Dianzuo blocked the Zhejiang team. You must know that the strength of the Zhejiang team is not weak, ranking top three in the standings. Liu Dianzuo played steadily this season, conceding only 0.7 goals per game, 61 successful saves in 26 appearances, and only conceded 18 goals. If the three towns finally win the Super League championship, Liu Dianzuo will be indisputable.

Defender: Wallace (Wuhan Three Towns)

Wallace ushered in a comeback in this game. The defense he led successfully froze Mu Xiekui and Matthews and others. In 90 minutes of the game, Wallace contributed 3 clearances, 1 blocked shot, 4 interceptions and 1 The data of steals, 5 ground duels won 3 times the ball, 4 air duels all won, on the offensive end Wallace also sent 1 key pass, created 1 excellent scoring opportunity, made 2 crosses 2, 6 of 8 long passes, and the post-match score was also rated as the highest in the game at 8.1 points.

Defender: He Haus (Changchun Yatai)

Changchun Yatai defeated the Guangzhou team 4-1 in this game. The Guangzhou team also regretted being relegated. He made 69 balls, with a pass success rate of 96%, and 8 of 9 long passes. On the defensive end, He Yi also contributed 8 clearances, 2 blocked shots, and 1 steal. , general demeanor.

Defender: Jiang Shenglong (Shanghai Shenhua)

Shenhua was tied 1-1 by the Henan team in this game. The young defender Jiang Shenglong performed well on the offensive end. In the whole game, Jiang Shenglong completed 3 shots, 1 shot on target, 2 shots missed, and missed 3 must-goal opportunities. Sent 1 assist + 3 key passes, created 2 excellent scoring opportunities, and succeeded in dribbling 3 times. As a defender, it is rare to have such offensive data. On the defensive end, Jiang Shenglong also contributed 1 clearance, 1 interception, and 4 steals. He won all 8 ground duels and 3 out of 4 aerial duels. Except for no goals, it was a perfect performance.

Defender: Wang Peng (Guangzhou City) Guangzhou City defeated the Shenzhen team 3-0 in this round and successfully avoided relegation. The full-back Wang Peng completed 2 shots, 1 shot on goal, and scored 1 goal. It is worth mentioning that Wang Peng's goal was still a goal from outside the penalty area. Remember the beautiful long shot. In addition, he also contributed 1 key pass, touched the ball 65 times, and the pass success rate was 57%. On the defensive end, Wang Peng also sent 2 clearances, 2 interceptions and 5 steals, and won 6 of 11 ground confrontations. Ball possession, the post-match score was also as high as 7.7 points. Midfielder: Romulo (Chengdu Rongcheng) The core midfielder of the Chengdu team has been selected to the best team consecutively. In this game, he completed 2 shots and all shots on goal, scored 1 goal, sent 4 key passes, touched the ball 79 times, and the pass success rate was 77% , 5 of 6 long passes, 3 of 10 crosses, and a post-match score of 8.0. With his excellent performance this season, Romulo led the Chengdu team to come from behind, ranking fifth in the standings, and is likely to hit the top 4 position in the final round of competition. Midfielder: Stan Hill (Wuhan Three Towns) Stanciu came back from the ban in this game, completed 2 kicks in 90 minutes, blasted a world wave of free kicks, and helped the three towns score a valuable 3 points. In addition, Stanciu also contributed 1 key pass, touched the ball 52 times, and the pass success rate was 61%. Second-rate. If the three towns finally win the championship as they wish, Stan Qiu will be one of the strongest contenders for the MVP of the Super League this season. Midfielder: Guilherme (Guangzhou City) Guilherme has played a vital role in the last few games. In this game, the Brazilian completed 2 shots, all shots on target, scored 1 goal, touched the ball 79 times, and the pass success rate was 85% , sent 2 key passes, 4 of 5 long passes, 3 successful dribbles in 4 times, 3 fouls by opponents, 8 wins in 12 ground confrontations, 2 clearances and 2 steals The data can be called the biggest contributor to Guangzhou City's relegation, and the post-match score also reached a high score of 8.3 points. Midfielder: He Longhai (Shanghai Shenhua) Shenhua teenager He Longhai is also consecutively selected to the best team. In this game, he completed a total of 5 shots, including 1 shot on target, 3 shots missed, 1 shot was blocked, 1 goal was scored, and 1 missed shot was a goal. The ball opportunity, 5 dribbles successfully 3 times, sent 3 key passes, created 3 excellent scoring opportunities, won 7 of 13 ground confrontations, and the defensive end also contributed 1 clearance, 1 interception and 2 With such an excellent performance, there is a high probability of securing a starting position in the future. Forward: Felipe (Chengdu Rongcheng) The Chengdu team's substitute striker Felipe once again staged a god-level performance this round. In 45 minutes of playing time, Felipe completed 3 shots and scored twice with 2 shots on goal, helping the Chengdu team to reverse Wuhan 3-1 Team, thus sending Wuhan Yangtze River into the Chinese Premier League. In addition to two goals, Felipe also sent 1 key pass, touched the ball 23 times, and the pass success rate was 67%. It is worth mentioning that Felipe scored 7 goals this season, all of which were scored after coming off the bench, which is amazing. Forward: Song Wenjie (Guangzhou City) Song Wenjie broke out continuously in the last few rounds of the league. In this game, he completed a total of 6 shots, including 2 shots on goal, scored 1 goal, touched the ball 46 times, the pass success rate was 67%, and sent 1 assist +3 Key pass, created 2 excellent scoring opportunities, won 3 ball possessions in 4 ground duels, won all 5 air duels, made great contributions to the success of Guangzhou City's relegation, and scored as high as 9.1 points after the game, the highest in the game good. (DD)

