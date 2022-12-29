DOLO – A civil case that continues, after the criminal trial was extinguished, three years ago, due to the death of the defendant: Andrew Stampinia fake gynecologist, who had practiced the profession for almost 40 years without ever having graduated.

Gynecologist without degree

The case is that of a child born in 2014 with very serious damage after a birth managed by Stampini himself, at the time a coin-operated doctor at the Dolo hospital, retired after having practiced in several hospitals, even with management positions. For this affair Stampini had ended up on trial for very serious injuries, as well as for abusive exercise of the profession, but he had died of illness in 2019, before the proceedings were concluded.

The family is asking for damages

The child’s family, assisted by lawyers Silvia Sorrentino and Giorgio Bortolotto, thus sued Ulss 3 for the recognition of damages. The Order of Doctors of Ferrara, to which Stampini had registered with false documents, was also called into question; as well as the company that provided token doctors to the Dolo hospital. All with their respective insurances. In these days the judge Silvia Franzoso has ordered an official technical consultancy to establish the responsibilities of the incident and evaluate the damages. The choice fell on doctors Antonello Cirnelli and Jacopo Del Maso. The assignment will be entrusted in January. The child is severely disabled, he cannot walk or eat independently. “The healthcare company is close to the family, due to the heavy consequences it has suffered in this painful affair – writes Ulss 3 in a note -. While waiting for the civil case to quantify the right compensation, and precisely to allow the family to bear the costs of assistance for the child in the meantime, he granted a substantial compensation advance in 2019. Now he awaits, together with his family, the decisions of the civil court». An advance of around 850 thousand euros.