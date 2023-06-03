The son of tennis player Anna Zaporozhanova died at the front – photo

Another tragic news from the front shook the sports world of Ukraine.

As reported by the Tennis Federation of our country, Ostap, the son of the famous tennis player Hanna Zaporozhanova, died on the Donetsk course. The day before, it was exactly one year since the boy left to defend his homeland, and in a month he was about to turn 22…

It should be noted that Zaporozhanova is a master of sports of Ukraine of international class. In 2000, Hanna represented our country at the Olympic Games in Sydney, where she reached the second round, also during her career she won 12 titles of the ITF series in singles and doubles.

Having hung up her racket on a nail, Zaporozhanova became a coach. Her wards were in the top 100 of the ITF ranking, and one of her wards, Alisa Baranovska, topped the Tennis Europe ranking among players under the age of 14.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Ukrainian hockey champion Oleksandr Khmil died near Bakhmut.

88

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram