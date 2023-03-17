Home Sports The Betclic Apogee team takes center stage at EspoGame in Rimini
Sports

The Betclic Apogee team takes center stage at EspoGame in Rimini

by admin
The Betclic Apogee team takes center stage at EspoGame in Rimini
business diventato punto di riferimento per i settori Espor…” name=”twitter:description”/>


Betclic Apogee was among the protagonists of the two days of EspoGame, the business event that has become a point of reference for the Esports, Gaming and Web 3.0 sectors. The event was organized by Osservatorio Italiano Esports and the Italian Exhibition Group at the Rimini Exhibition Center on 15 and 16 March. EspoGame represents the main networking moment for operators, knowledge of trends, inspiration and meeting with speakers, leaders and companies that are investing in this industry.

The Italian component of Betclic Apogee also took part in the event. Among the speakers Maria Raffaella Micuccio, Country Manager Italy for Betclic, protagonist in the panel of the first day of Wednesday 15 March, entitled The marketing keys of Gaming: between Generation Z, sustainability and innovation.

For Betclic Apogee, already the first Esports team in the world with Carbon Neutral certification, it was a unique opportunity to tell the continuation of the innovation path in the field of sustainability, in particular with the presentation of its latest initiative. In the context of the event, the launch of the last few weeks of the global platform “Gamers 4 the Planet” was in fact described, the aim of which is to predict and reduce the environmental impact of gamers from all over the world. This project was accompanied by the release of the documentary “Restart the Game”, directed by João Pedro Moreira with a soundtrack by DJ Riot. The film shows one side of the team’s activism, highlighting the gigantic environmental impact that the gaming industry has.

See also  Around the hills of Campania, we run on Sunday

BETCLIC APOGEE ESPORTS

Founded in 2017, in 2022 Betclic Apogee became the first esports team in the world to receive Carbon Neutral certification. The team is made up of players from three countries – Italy, Portugal and Poland – who participate in national and international FIFA competitions. In its palmarès, the team has several national titles and two European titles.

Maria Raffaella Micuccio, Country Manager Italy for Betclic: “We are happy to have taken part in such a rich and interesting event as EspoGame. We found an atmosphere of discussion and mutual exchange. For us it was very exciting and important to have had the opportunity to talk about the project on a stage of this type. I was also particularly pleased with the immediate response received from the teams present, who in the networking area of ​​the event showed interest and enthusiasm for the idea of ​​joining us in this project, a clear sign that sensitivity towards green issues is spreading more and more also in the Esports world.”

You may also like

three novices and veterans to open the new...

what they are, how they work, and the...

In the end, Li Tie was the biggest...

Veselý scored 21 points, Satoranský 13, and Barcelona...

At the end Wetzell brings Alba Berlin in...

ÖSV team manages to limit damage – sport.ORF.at

Atalanta-Empoli, Gasperini: ‘Champions? Easier said that done’

Shenzhen beats Jilin in an away game and...

The death of Claude Simonet, president of the...

Serie A, Atalanta-Empoli 2-1: Hojlund relaunches the Goddess

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy