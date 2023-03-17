business diventato punto di riferimento per i settori Espor…” name=”twitter:description”/>





Betclic Apogee was among the protagonists of the two days of EspoGame, the business event that has become a point of reference for the Esports, Gaming and Web 3.0 sectors. The event was organized by Osservatorio Italiano Esports and the Italian Exhibition Group at the Rimini Exhibition Center on 15 and 16 March. EspoGame represents the main networking moment for operators, knowledge of trends, inspiration and meeting with speakers, leaders and companies that are investing in this industry.

The Italian component of Betclic Apogee also took part in the event. Among the speakers Maria Raffaella Micuccio, Country Manager Italy for Betclic, protagonist in the panel of the first day of Wednesday 15 March, entitled The marketing keys of Gaming: between Generation Z, sustainability and innovation.

For Betclic Apogee, already the first Esports team in the world with Carbon Neutral certification, it was a unique opportunity to tell the continuation of the innovation path in the field of sustainability, in particular with the presentation of its latest initiative. In the context of the event, the launch of the last few weeks of the global platform “Gamers 4 the Planet” was in fact described, the aim of which is to predict and reduce the environmental impact of gamers from all over the world. This project was accompanied by the release of the documentary “Restart the Game”, directed by João Pedro Moreira with a soundtrack by DJ Riot. The film shows one side of the team’s activism, highlighting the gigantic environmental impact that the gaming industry has.

BETCLIC APOGEE ESPORTS

Founded in 2017, in 2022 Betclic Apogee became the first esports team in the world to receive Carbon Neutral certification. The team is made up of players from three countries – Italy, Portugal and Poland – who participate in national and international FIFA competitions. In its palmarès, the team has several national titles and two European titles.

Maria Raffaella Micuccio, Country Manager Italy for Betclic: “We are happy to have taken part in such a rich and interesting event as EspoGame. We found an atmosphere of discussion and mutual exchange. For us it was very exciting and important to have had the opportunity to talk about the project on a stage of this type. I was also particularly pleased with the immediate response received from the teams present, who in the networking area of ​​the event showed interest and enthusiasm for the idea of ​​joining us in this project, a clear sign that sensitivity towards green issues is spreading more and more also in the Esports world.”