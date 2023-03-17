Numerous roles played by Reddick in dozens of American films and TV series. Among these, he stood out for the complex and powerful interpretation of Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the TV series The Wire

Hollywood actor, Lance Reddickwas found dead in 60 years at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of The Angels. The reasons for the death are not yet clear, even if according to the first information the well-known face of the saga circulated John Wick he died for by natural causeprobably a heart attack.

Numerous roles played by Reddick in dozens of American films and TV series. Among these, he stood out for the complex and powerful interpretation of the lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the TV series The Wire. Reddick had recently promoted John Wick 4the latest installment in the franchise Keanu Reeves in which he played Charonthe hotel concierge of New York’s underground crime center, the Continental Hotel. Gifted with a resonant and memorable voice, Reddick often worked as a voice actor in projects like The Vindicators, DuckTales, Rick and Morty e Castlevania and has also lent his voice to video games.

On TV he also acted in series Lostin the role of Matthew Abaddon, Fringe, Boschin the role of Irvin Irving. She played the role of Legba Stadium in the third season of American Horror Storyan interpretation that he then resumed also in the eighth season.

Born in BaltimoreMaryland, on December 31, 1962, Reddick studied at the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester in New York, where he received his bachelor’s degree, and later landed at the Yale School of Drama. Reddick already had a dozen roles under his belt, most notably the series Ozbut it was The Wire, with the first series game in June 2002, to change the trajectory of his career. David Simon’s drama explored crime and corruption in Baltimore and is considered one of the greatest series of all time.