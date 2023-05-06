Sudan: USA and Saudi Arabia confirm talks in Jeddah starting today

12
The governments of the United States and Saudi Arabia have confirmed that direct talks between the warring Sudanese army and its counterpart will begin today in Jeddah. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States urge both sides to consider the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and actively engage in talks for a ceasefire and an end to the conflict,” reads a statement. joint US-Saudi statement, welcoming the initiation of dialogue.
