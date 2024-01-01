Home » The Big Three combined for 77 points, Banqueiro 28+9, the Suns defeated the Magic and ushered in three consecutive victories_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)
Sports

The Big Three combined for 77 points, Banqueiro 28+9, the Suns defeated the Magic and ushered in three consecutive victories_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)

by admin
The Big Three combined for 77 points, Banqueiro 28+9, the Suns defeated the Magic and ushered in three consecutive victories_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Orlando Magic 112-107 in a thrilling NBA regular season matchup on January 1. This marked the Suns’ third consecutive victory, showcasing their growing prowess on the court.

Durant led the charge for the Suns, scoring 31 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, dishing out 5 assists, and making 3 steals. Beal contributed 25 points to the team’s victory, while Booker added 21 points and 5 assists. Nurkic also made a significant impact with 19 points and 13 rebounds. On the other side, Banqueiro stood out for the Magic with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists, supported by Wagner with 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. Carter Jr. made a strong showing off the bench, contributing 17 points and 5 rebounds, while Cole Anthony added 13 points and 5 rebounds.

The game saw the Suns take control early, with Bill leading an 11-0 spurt to secure the lead. However, the Magic fought back, launching several counterattacks to stay within reach. As the game progressed, the Magic managed to even the score difference by the end of the third quarter, setting the stage for a thrilling final quarter. In the end, the Suns’ 7-0 spurt proved decisive as the Magic faltered at a crucial moment, allowing the Suns to clinch the victory.

With the Suns’ Big Three combining for 77 points and Banqueiro making a standout performance for the Magic, the game was a testament to the competitive spirit and skill on display in the NBA. The Suns’ win solidifies their position as a formidable force in the league, while the Magic showed resilience and determination throughout the game.

You may also like

Carlos Vela forgets about Liga MX and MLS...

NFL Week 17 results & review: Ravens, 49ers...

NFL: The first seeds of both conferences were...

RJ Barrett happy to return to Toronto

Look at the incredible amount of money Michael...

How Kim Huybrechts still rises in the world...

Those bad friends of Gustav Isaksen, the new...

Shanxi women’s basketball team defeated Shaanxi team 88-61...

Torment and brush from trainers. With this performance,...

Conor McGregor announced DATE, PLACE and RIVAL for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy