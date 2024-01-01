The Big Three combined for 77 points, Banqueiro 28+9, the Suns defeated the Magic and ushered in three consecutive victories_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Orlando Magic 112-107 in a thrilling NBA regular season matchup on January 1. This marked the Suns’ third consecutive victory, showcasing their growing prowess on the court.

Durant led the charge for the Suns, scoring 31 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, dishing out 5 assists, and making 3 steals. Beal contributed 25 points to the team’s victory, while Booker added 21 points and 5 assists. Nurkic also made a significant impact with 19 points and 13 rebounds. On the other side, Banqueiro stood out for the Magic with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists, supported by Wagner with 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. Carter Jr. made a strong showing off the bench, contributing 17 points and 5 rebounds, while Cole Anthony added 13 points and 5 rebounds.

The game saw the Suns take control early, with Bill leading an 11-0 spurt to secure the lead. However, the Magic fought back, launching several counterattacks to stay within reach. As the game progressed, the Magic managed to even the score difference by the end of the third quarter, setting the stage for a thrilling final quarter. In the end, the Suns’ 7-0 spurt proved decisive as the Magic faltered at a crucial moment, allowing the Suns to clinch the victory.

With the Suns’ Big Three combining for 77 points and Banqueiro making a standout performance for the Magic, the game was a testament to the competitive spirit and skill on display in the NBA. The Suns’ win solidifies their position as a formidable force in the league, while the Magic showed resilience and determination throughout the game.