The biggest weapon helped Pilsen. I would fly out and scold myself, admitted the former goalkeeper
The biggest weapon helped Pilsen. I would fly out and scold myself, admitted the former goalkeeper

Football Plzeň got into a winning mood for the match against Sparta. At home, Zlín crushed 4:0, and coach Bílek properly shuffled the offensive line of the team. Pilař, Jirka and Durosinmi entered the starting lineup for the first time. “It was ideal to try some things against Zlín,” comments former outstanding goalkeeper Jaromír Blažek on the Přímák show on Sport.cz about the changes in the Pilsen line-up. “They succeeded, even though Vlkanova and Chorý scored the goals,” adds Jiří Lizec, football editor Sport.cz.

