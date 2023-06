The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to trade Jusuf Nurkic.

The Bosnian big man has contracts until 2026 for $16, $18 and $19 million dollars.

The Blazers are a team capable of scoring but Damian Lillard needs more than a center capable of blocking a versatile and useful long man even in the defensive phase.

Hence the attempt to sell as he writes Action Network.

