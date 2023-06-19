Cristóbal Soria: “In 200 years there will not be a player like Lionel Messi”

Tertullian. This is how Cristóbal Soria is now known, one of the most important panelists on the sports program ‘Chiringuito de Jugones’, one of the most successful and controversial in Spain; but he has not only stood out for that throughout his career, as we have seen him be a referee and sports delegate. In an interview with Kienyke.com he told us unpublished details of his life.

Polyfacetic. A word that could very well describe this soccer lover, who has dedicated a large part of his life to the development of this sport, first as a referee, then as field representative for the Sevilla team in Spain, and currently fulfilling the role of journalist in one of the programs with the most audience worldwide in terms of soccer.

Cristóbal Soria’s love for Lionel Messi

Messi. “Your Holiness”. This is how Cristóbal Soria usually describes Lionel Andrés Messi, who for him is the best soccer player in history. On a daily basis he repeats the immense admiration he feels for the Argentine player, to whom he has dedicated a book that the Sevilla player calls The Bible, and in which he highlights Lionel’s great career.

Controversial. His great love for the Argentine player has made him use controversial phrases to defend his positions, which are loved by a large part of the public, but who also have their detractors, who criticize him, but who in the long run do not stop seeing or share, because throughout his more than 8 years on the program, he has become one of the most important commentators on the program.