the Blues start to push, Griezmann hits the post

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the Euro 2024 qualifying match between Greece and France.

What is it about ? From the eighth and final qualifying match to the next Euro in group B. While the Blues have already validated their ticket for the final phase, the Greek selection will have to go through the play-offs to hope to qualify.

Or ? At the Agia Sofia stadium, in the Athens metropolitan area.

At what time ? The match kicks off at 8:45 p.m.

On which channel ? TF1.

Qui live ? Yohann Le Coz and Florian Lefèvre, a new duo never seen before at the Kop d’Austerlitz.

The official composition of the teams:

Vlachodimos – Retsos, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos – Rota, Bakasetas (cap.), Bouchalakis, Galanopoulos, Giannoulis – Masouras, Ioannidis.

Coach: Gustavo Poyet.

Samba – Koundé, Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Théo Hernandez – Rabiot, Fofana – Dembélé, Griezmann (cap.), Kolo Muani – Giroud.

Coach: Didier Deschamps.

Who referees? The German Daniel Siebert.

