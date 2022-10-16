PAVIA

The Serie D championships are also at the start and the eight provincial teams involved have been divided, five in group C and three in group D. For this season, historic squares beyond the Po Valley, such as Stradella and Casteggio, are back, alongside Rivanazzano in the territory.

Women’s Serie D, group C, first day: (today, 5pm) Universe In Volley Tempocasa Pavia-Duec Branchi and Benedetti Credera, Volley 2001 Garlasco-Volley Segrate 78, Tomolpack Marudo Sgeam-Segi Spino; (6 pm) Rivanazzano Volley Club-Cava & Sesto Cremona; (8.30 pm) Deltainfor Blu Volley Fombio-Volley 2000 Lodi; (9 pm) Oltrevolley Caputo Costruzioni Stradella-Volley Riozzo. Rest Tecnosoft Casteggio. Women’s Serie D, group D, first day: (today at 5.30 pm) Coop Novate-Milano Team Volley E.Tec; (7 pm) Ramcube Audax Corsico-Tempocasa Binasco; (9 pm) Cem Torricelli Milan-Oratorio San Gaetano Abbiategrasso, Wmd Basiglio Volley-Futura Volley Young Busto Arsizio, Arcus Cusago-Vams Milan; (9.15 pm) Climology Novate Milanese-Mortara Virtus Volley. Rest Florens Vigevano.

The three provincial teams that play in men’s Serie D are all together in Group C and will all make their home debut. Gifra Vigevano plays with the right of Olimpia Bergamo, Volley 2001 Garlasco has Buccinasco as its playing field with which it has close synergy.

Serie D men, group C, first day: (today 6.30 pm) Volley Magenta-Gonzaga Milan; (7.30 pm) Volley 2001 Garlasco-Diamante Group Bresso (played in Buccinasco); (8.30 pm) Gifra Vigevano-Direl Ardor Bollate; (9 pm) Universe In Volley Tempocasa Pavia-Vero Volley Milan, City of Opera-Odb 82 Paderno Dugnano, Crazy Volley Rozzano-Pro Volley Abbiategrasso. –

f.ba.