It’s going to hurt and that’s okay! The famous Prskavec felt like Pogačar before the most difficult stage

Kraków (from our correspondent) – On the Kolna channel, he celebrated exactly ten years after his first major title. “Back then I was just a little kid who didn’t have any strength, but he wasn’t afraid of it. That remained for me, I just gained some experience and got stronger,” he described his transformation with a smile.

Are the emotions the same as ten years ago, or is it different for the sixth time?

This is very special. As we are part of the European Games, I think we all feel that it is something more than a standard European Championship, in addition to fighting for Olympic quotas. You can feel it in the air, everyone was preparing for the games, enough teams even missed some World Cups to train here. I’m glad that we were able to perform so well here.

Just like in Prague’s Troja, you won as the winner of the semi-final, while slalom skiers don’t like to be the last to race the final. Do you mind if the attention is only on you?

I like it. But if it turns out like this. (laughs) Of course it’s harder, but I can work with it now and maybe it can push me to perform even better.

The track was physically demanding, does that suit you?

It is so, especially when there are strong points at the end where others cannot. As I saw the track, I thought: It’s physical, it will be good for me. Down here will be my place, the others will languish and I’ll unpack. (smile) Coincidentally, I was watching a series on last year’s Tour de France on Netlix. They described the hardest mountain stage and said about Pogačar: “He’s such a fool that he’s looking forward to being stupid and hurting.” And I had something similar here. I told myself it would hurt, I wouldn’t be able to, and that would be good.

Did you have to drive on the edge of risk?

It was clear that the final was going to be hellishly close and they had to take a risk somewhere. I allowed myself to do it and I think I won. On the other hand, I think that I have learned the risk far more. How many times do others have to go for a higher level of risk, and thus make far more mistakes, that’s my preference. It is also related to my height, that since I am a little smaller, I understand the goals when I am under them.

Photo: Ivana Roháčková

Jiří Prskavac’s golden joy at the European Games in Krakow.

Do you ride differently now that you started canoeing?

I drive, you can tell mainly by the power. Anyone can get stronger, but staying at your weight is harder. The single allowed me to keep my weight the same and the force in the engagement is much greater. Therefore, I am more confident. In addition, the form progressed towards the European Championship. I won three out of four races in the first half of the season, it seems unreal to me. I’ve always said that in kayaking it’s amazing when you win two events in a season, I’ve now won three in a row. I am very happy.

You also helped yourself to a single Olympic place in the Czech pre-nomination. You already have four points, if you get seven this year, Paris is certain…

I don’t think about it. Just don’t make it to the World Cup final and you have no chance. Then when we ride the nomination among the kayakers on the domestic scene, you have some calculations in your head, but now I’m concentrating on finishing the season in this style and riding as well as possible. Concentrating on some numbers would only be harmful.

On Sunday, a canoe race awaits you in Krakow. What do you dare to do in your new discipline?

I will concentrate to show the best possible ride in the semi-final, ideally clean. If she fits me, I have a chance to make it to the finals. But of course I’m not aiming for medal positions, that would be too presumptuous. Here you need to be able to paddle fast forward, and I’m not very good at that yet.

