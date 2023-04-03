[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 03, 2023]On April 2, the General Administration of Sports of the Communist Party of China urgently established a “working group” and stationed in the Chinese Football Association to maintain its work. In this anti-corruption storm, the Football Association was almost “one-pot”. The chairman Chen Xuyuan, the party secretary Du Zhaocai and many others were investigated.

“Beiqing Sports” reported that at 9 a.m. that day, the Chinese Football Association temporarily held a general meeting in Beijing. The General Administration of Sports urgently formed a “working group” of 7 people to station in the Football Association to preside over related work of the association.

The working group is headed by Li Yingchuan, deputy director of the General Administration of Sports, Cao Jingwei, the current Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Institute of Physical Education, Yang Xu, the current Deputy Director of the Baseball Center, Yuan Yongqing, Deputy Secretary of the Joint Party Committee of the Chinese Basketball Association and Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Basketball Center, and Yuan Yongqing, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Football Association Gao Hongbo, Sun Wen, and Yan Zhanhe, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Association, served as team members.

Cao Jingwei, one of the members of the working group, is the former national football team leader. Thirteen years ago, Chinese football also set off a storm of gambling, counterfeiting and anti-corruption. Cao Jingwei was sent to the Football Association to participate in the investigation. During his tenure in the Football Association, he served as the head of the national team management department of the association, the national men’s football team, and the national women’s football team leader. Now, Cao Jingwei has returned to the Football Association.

Since Li Tie, the former head coach of China‘s national men’s football team, was sacked on November 26 last year, the Chinese football world has been shaken up, and senior officials have been investigated one after another.

On April 1, Du Zhaocai, a member of the party group and deputy director of the State Sports General Administration of the Communist Party of China, and secretary of the party committee of the Chinese Football Association, was taken away. Prior to this, Chen Xuyuan, chairman of the Chinese Football Association and deputy secretary of the party committee, was investigated on February 14.

So far, the top management of the Chinese Football Association has almost been “annihilated”, leaving only two vice-chairmen Gao Hongbo and Sun Wen, as well as the Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee Yan Zhanhe and Deputy Secretary-General He Xi.

In addition, according to preliminary statistics, 9 people related to the Chinese Football Association have been investigated. In addition to Li Tie, Chen Xuyuan, and Du Zhaocai, there are Hu Guangyu, deputy director of the Political and Legal Department of the General Administration of Sports of the Communist Party of China; Liu Yi, a member of the 11th Executive Committee of the Chinese Football Association and former secretary-general; Chen Yongliang, director of the team management department; Meng Jing, director and co-president of China Fortune Land Development; Wang Xiaoping, director of the Discipline Committee of the Chinese Football Association; Huang Song, director of the competition department of the Chinese Football Association.

This round of the Chinese Football Association’s “tiger” storm has sparked heated discussions among netizens: “One pot?” “No one can run away with a big dye tank!” , your sports bureau is beautiful.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)