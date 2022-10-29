Home Sports The Chinese men’s basketball team announced the training roster: no one in Liaoning was selected for the 4th team in Guangdong – yqqlm
The Chinese men's basketball team announced the training roster: no one in Liaoning was selected for the 4th team in Guangdong

The Chinese men’s basketball team announced the training roster: no one in Liaoning was selected for the 4th team in Guangdong – yqqlm
Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Chinese men’s basketball team announced the training list: no one in Liaoning was selected for Guangdong to be selected as the 4th team

Beijing time on October 29th, the first stage of the CBA League will officially end on October 30th. In preparation for the two games against Iran and Bahrain in the fifth window of the 2023 World Cup Asian qualifiers, the Chinese men’s basketball team will From October 31st to November 7th, a training camp will be held in Chimelong, Guangzhou. Afterwards, the Chinese men’s basketball team will set off for Tehran, Iran, to start the World Cup qualifying tour again.

Today, the Chinese Basketball Association announced the 17-player training list, namely: Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Wang Zhelin, Ren Junfei, Zhao Rui, Hu Mingxuan, Xu Jie, Wu Qian, Lu Wenbo, Wang Yibo, Zhou Peng, Shen Zijie, Gu Quan, Jiang Weize, Zhu Mingzhen, Abdu Salamu, Zhou Qi.

Chinese men’s basketball schedule:

November 11th 21:30 China Men’s Basketball Team VS Iran

November 14th 24:00 Chinese Men's Basketball Team VS Bahrain


Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Popularizing ice and snow sports drives national fitness (Sports Guanlan) - Entertainment Grand View - Market Information Network

