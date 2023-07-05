The Chinese Women’s Basketball Team Emerges Victorious in the 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup

Chinese Women’s Basketball Team Wins 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup

In an exhilarating final match, the Chinese women’s basketball team emerged victorious against defending champion Japan, securing a 73-71 win in the 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup. After a 12-year hiatus, the Chinese team once again claimed the championship title, marking their return to the top of Asia.

The journey to this triumph has not been an easy one for the Chinese women’s basketball team. Just a year ago, they were the runners-up in the World Cup, but through determination and perseverance, they have steadily climbed their way to the top. With the Hangzhou Asian Games this year and the Paris Olympics next year, the team is brimming with more goals and dreams waiting to be accomplished.

The final match was a fiercely contested battle that left spectators on the edge of their seats. From the very beginning, sparks flew as the old rivals faced off. The lead exchanged hands six times in the first quarter, resulting in a tie of 17 points. In the second quarter, Han Xu’s impressive performance, scoring 7 points in a row, helped the Chinese team take the lead. However, the Japanese team capitalized on the Chinese team’s mistakes and launched an 18-2 attack, ending the first half with a 9-point advantage.

Li Meng, a player on the Chinese team, acknowledged the Japanese team’s style of play, describing them as “small, fast, and smart.” Despite this, the Chinese team remained focused and resolutely executed their coach’s game plan.

Heading into the second half, the Chinese team adjusted their offensive tactics and rallied together. Han Xu played a pivotal role on both ends of the court, while players like Li Meng and Wang Siyu continuously tested the Japanese team’s defense with three-pointers and breakthroughs.

The final quarter of the game was a nail-biting affair. Trailing 54-60, the Chinese team staged a remarkable comeback, scoring 12 consecutive points with three-pointers and free throws. However, the Japanese team fought back, leveling the score. In the end, it was the Chinese women’s basketball team who capitalized on their opponent’s errors and fouls to establish a winning advantage, ultimately clinching the trophy amidst the jubilation of the crowd.

Three Chinese players achieved double figures in scoring in the final. Han Xu led the way with 26 points and 10 rebounds, earning her the title of Most Valuable Player. Wang Siyu recorded 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Li Meng contributed 17 points and 6 assists. Both Li Meng and Han Xu were selected for the tournament’s Best Lineup alongside other standout players.

Speaking after the game, Chinese team head coach Zheng Wei acknowledged the team’s unwavering spirit and their relentless focus on every attack and defense. She emphasized the difficulty of winning the Asian Cup after a 12-year gap.

The victory in the Women’s Basketball Asian Cup was not without its challenges for the Chinese team. They faced setbacks such as injuries and personnel shortages during their preparations. Li Yueru and Huang Sijing were absent from the games due to injuries, depriving the team of two key players in terms of strength and organization. Furthermore, captain Yang Liwei sustained a leg injury during the semifinal match against Australia, ruling her out of the final and adding to the team’s lineup rotation concerns.

Nonetheless, Han Xu, who returned from the US WNBA league, provided crucial support for the team both offensively and defensively. Throughout the tournament, she averaged 31.5 minutes per game, contributing 22 points and 11.8 rebounds.

For Han Xu, her personal goal was to become the team’s pillar in the paint and make crucial contributions during critical moments, a goal she successfully achieved. Her outstanding performance in the group match against South Korea, where she scored 33 points and 11 rebounds, proved instrumental in the team’s victory. Han Xu expressed increased confidence both in herself and her team as a result of their journey in the Asian Cup.

Li Meng, another WNBA player, also shone during crucial moments, showcasing her star quality. In the final match, she scored 12 points, including three-pointers and free throws, in the fourth quarter, playing a significant role in the Chinese team’s comeback.

Apart from the contributions of the overseas players, the Chinese team’s victory can be attributed to the collective effort of every player. Although Yang Liwei missed the final due to an injury, her role in organizing the team’s offense in previous matches was instrumental. Wang Siyu displayed nerves of steel as she unleashed a barrage of three-pointers during critical moments, and players like Jin Weina, Li Yuan, Zhang Ru, and Gao Song gave their all on both ends of the court. Young players Tang Yu and Luo Xinfu also gained valuable experience during the tournament.

Coach Zheng Wei praised her team for overcoming numerous obstacles and adapting with each game. Particularly since the victory over the Australian team in the semifinals, the players showed exceptional unity and selflessness, fully embodying the spirit of the Chinese women’s basketball team.

With their recent success in the Women’s Basketball World Cup and now the Asian Cup, the Chinese women’s basketball team showcases their ambition to regain their position at the top and establish themselves as a formidable force. In this regard, coach Zheng Wei believes that the team is not yet a truly world-class team, emphasizing the need to continuously compete at the forefront of major tournaments. The team’s fighting spirit, unity, and determination to never give up will be crucial as they continue to push boundaries and strive for further championships.