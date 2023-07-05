DDmeow Games Announces Exciting New 2D Action Roguelite, ‘Cyber Paradise’, Set to Launch on Steam in 2024

DDmeow Games, a game development team consisting of developers from Taiwan and Hong Kong, has just announced the upcoming launch of their new 2D action Roguelite game, “Cyber ​​Paradise,” on the PC (Steam) platform in 2024. To accompany the news, the team has also released the game’s official Steam page and a brand-new trailer.

“Cyber ​​Paradise” is an intriguing 2D action Roguelite game that incorporates card elements. Set in the near future, the game’s story revolves around the discovery that the world people inhabit is merely a computer simulation, with nothing being deemed as “real.” Everything, from people’s appearance and belongings to the significant and mundane occurrences in their lives, is controlled and dictated by computer programs. Once individuals pass away, their data is obliterated, shredded, and thrown into recycling bins referred to as “Lost Zones.” In this world, there is no notion of heaven or hell – just an abundance of numbers.

However, players have embarked on a new venture, capitalizing on this revelation and founding a digital paradise catering to those who still hold hope in their hearts. The service provided involves hacking into the “lost field” to search for the soul memory fragments of the client’s deceased loved ones (including pets), reorganizing and constructing their digital paradise within the confines of the hard disk.

Within the game, players will assume the role of “Hayley,” a hacker warrior, and embark on an adventure alongside her faithful canine companion, “DDmeow.” As players traverse through the randomly generated Lost Realm, they will confront monsters spawned from the fear and anguish of the deceased. Furthermore, players will delve into the intricate and diverse life experiences of their clients, truly immersing themselves in this dystopian world. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to engage in conversations with individuals at the secret base—a cozy cafe—where they can listen to their stories and gain a glimpse into the intricacies of this dystopian society.

“Cyber ​​Paradise” is set to be released on the Steam platform in 2024 and will offer support for traditional Chinese. The DDmeow Games team is also planning to kickstart fundraising efforts on the Kickstarter platform sometime in 2023. Gaming enthusiasts can now look forward to immersing themselves in this captivating and thought-provoking game, eagerly awaiting its release.