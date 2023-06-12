Home » The College of Geologists rejects the definition of ‘Anthropocene’ adopted by the RAE
Sports

The College of Geologists rejects the definition of ‘Anthropocene’ adopted by the RAE

by admin
The College of Geologists rejects the definition of ‘Anthropocene’ adopted by the RAE

Act. a las 16:06

CEST


The Illustrious Official College of Geologists (ICOG) rejects the decision adopted by the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) to include the term in its dictionary Anthropocene with the official consideration of “current geological epoch” and to adopt a new definition of the term Holocene, “to the one who terminates”.

The entity recalls in a statement that the International Union of Geological Sciences has not yet recognized the Anthropocene as a geological epoch and continues to consider the holocenewhich began about 11,000 years ago, like the current geological epoch.

At present, the RAE has adopted the definition of holocene as ‘said of an era: Second of the Quaternary period, which covers from about ten thousand years ago to the middle of the 20th century’. Previously, it was defined as saying of an era: That it is the most recent of the Quaternary period and that it covers from about ten thousand years ago to the present day.

IV International Congress of Stratigraphy

At the IV International Congress of Stratigraphy, to be held in July in Lille (France), there will be a monographic session dedicated to the Anthropocene, as reported by the ICOG. “Even if the homonymous Working Group managed to approve a proposal for a global stratotype for the Anthropocene, a long and complicated process would begin that could last for years and whose result would be very uncertain despite the pressures that are intended to be generated from outside the geological field. “, has assured the president of the entity, Manuel Regueiro.

See also  De Ketelaere towards Milan. And 30 million are ready for Bruges

Therefore, they ask the Scientific and Technical Vocabulary Commission of the RAE to reconsider your decisionremove or modify the definition of Anthropocene that currently appears in your dictionary and re-include the definition of the Holocene that appeared in its online version in September 2021, which is the one accepted by the IUGS.

In addition, they point out that in the RAE there is no geologist in the institution and “it would be convenient to have someone who can correctly guide the academy when geology terms are debated.”

……

Contact of the Environment section: [email protected]

You may also like

From Cagliari to Cagliari, Sir Claudio’s latest venture

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” went to Hangzhou...

The dramatic return of Berrettini: he loses 6-1...

LEDRO SKY | Sportdimontagna.com

after Bordeaux-Rodez, match lost on green carpet for...

Chengdu Universiade 2023 test match ends- Technology News-...

What happens to the footballs auctioned after the...

Bordeaux footballers paid the price for the fan...

Ercolanese-Syracuse, playoffs: the guests take over and the...

Bundesliga: Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy