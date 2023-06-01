Home » The commitment of Fortitudo Pallacanestro and Fortitudo per il Sociale for flooded populations
The commitment of Fortitudo Pallacanestro and Fortitudo per il Sociale for flooded populations

The commitment of Fortitudo Pallacanestro and Fortitudo per il Sociale for flooded populations

This morning Fortitudo per il Sociale APS and Fortitudo Pallacanestro Bologna 103, represented respectively by President Giorgio Archetti and Captain Matteo Fantinelli, delivered the material purchased to the Councilor for Civil Protection of the Municipality of Conselice thanks to the support of Fortitudo Pallacanestro and the big heart of the white and blue fans.

Fortitudo per il Sociale APS was thus able to follow up on the “Families that help families” project, demonstrating once again that the most beautiful basket that can be scored is that of solidarity.

First load delivered: 2 3,500-watt generators, 20 professional pressure washers, 8 submersible pumps, 12 torches, gloves, 30 rubber boots, 6 wader suits, 10 kg of mineral salt supplements, 25 overtrousers, hoses and other plumbing equipment , sheets and plastic bags, and packs of oil for the generators.

The aforementioned donation was also made possible by the support of Flats Service, the Innova Consortium and Matteiplast.

