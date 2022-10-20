“Questions about my son and then discarded“. It is the denunciation of a young mother, Giulia ScannavinoRoman, who through a post on LinkedIn tells what happened to her during a job interview. “I recently interviewed for one well-known Italian company, I was in front of six people, including those who asked me questions, those who watched if I moved my fingers and those who watched if by chance I pulled up my glasses on my nose or breathed, ”he says in the post. And he continues: “I start talking about mine background formativo and then I list and explain what I have learned from my work experiences. Not a vast baggage, but not too superficial at 28, I would say ”.

In fact, Scannavino graduated in Foreign languages at Sapienza and is enrolled in the master’s degree of International Cooperation and Science Development and is mamma as she discovered she was pregnant during the entrance exams. She has given birth to her son, she has created a family with her partner trying to study and work. And during the interview, she tells everything: “Then the recruiter starts making me questions about my personal life. I have no problem describing myself: I sure answer without being intimidated ”. So far, so good. “After a few minutes the situation degenerates. The recruiter starts asking me how I’m going to work with a two-year-old. If I thought my life with a job will be even more hectic. She asks me with provocative voice how am I going to spend Christmas day at work instead of at home with my son. Always in the same tone, he asks me how I will not leave with him during his summer holidays in August and if I will suffer to send him alone to the beach with his dad ”, says the working mother in the post.

“Io I keep calm, and with all honesty and tranquility I reply that, having given birth under a pandemic, either by bad luck or by luck, I had a lot of time to dedicate to my son. And so the time has come to think about my career “he writes in the post where he emphasizes that during the interview he specified” that dedicating myself to work would be first and foremost an investment for a better future to give to my son“. According to the person concerned, the company “of a certain caliber” evaluated it only on the basis of his own private life. “I leave the interview destroyed. Yes, destroyed. I am sad, embittered and discouraged because those questions have, without any limit or filter, shattered my being a woman. I was not asked what I learned from previous work experiences or what my future aspirations were. They didn’t ask me questions like ‘how do you see yourself in 5 years’. They haven’t even read my CV, if we really have to be honest ”she complains in the post where she explains that after a week, via email, the interview’s answer arrived:“ negative outcome ”.

The conclusion of Scannavino it is, unfortunately, bitter. “The last interview made me feel like an obstacle, an impediment. They didn’t evaluate my skills in the least, the ones I tried to show the best during the various steps of the assessment, something like 6 interviews between individuals, groups, tests in English and recordings. No, they didn’t care about a mom, period”.