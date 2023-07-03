Home » the course of the third stage
Sports

the course of the third stage

by admin
the course of the third stage

The profile of the third stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

Two days after the big start, the Tour de France arrives in France on Monday July 3. Departing from Amorebieta-Etxano, the third stage joins Bayonne after 194 kilometers of racing. It is in Hendaye that the peloton will cross the Franco-Spanish border, 60 kilometers from the finish.

This third stage, the day after the victory of Frenchman Victor Lafay in San Sebastian, offers a first opportunity for pure sprinters with a fairly flat terrain despite four listed climbs. The last, the Orioko Benta coast (4.6 km at 6.3%, 3rd category), is located far from Bayonne, 70 kilometers from the finish, to play a leading role there.

Read also: Article reserved for our Tour de France 2023 subscribers: Victor Lafay breaks the spell and takes the first French victory

“For this reunion with Bayonne, the profile of the final will give the teams the possibility of maneuvering to assemble the wagons of their train”, assures Christian Prudhomme. A very tight 180° bend two kilometers from the finish will still have to be negotiated well to avoid crashes in the final package. ” The first to win [au sprint] always marks the spirits »continues the director of the Tour de France.

The route of the stage should be magnificent since it largely follows the northern coast of Spain. He returns, again, by San Sebastian the day after the finish judged on the edge of the beach of Zurriola. History to say goodbye to the Spanish Basque Country after the fervor of its first two days.

See also  Championship at the halfway point Inter's comeback is relentless

Service Sports

You may also like

The Upset Fall: Mexican National Team’s Defeat against...

Cory Joseph signs a year with the Golden...

Weather, July 3 variable in the Centre-North. The...

Transfer market, the agenda of the week: what...

Bizarre in the Slavia match. The referee ran...

The Blame Game: Ricardo Salinas Pliego Calls out...

Soccer: towards the World Cup, the 25 blues...

Vienna Vikings remain undefeated in ELF

Wimbledon 2023: Brain games and conscious breathing –...

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to 2023 World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy