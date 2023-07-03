the course of the third stage

The profile of the third stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

Two days after the big start, the Tour de France arrives in France on Monday July 3. Departing from Amorebieta-Etxano, the third stage joins Bayonne after 194 kilometers of racing. It is in Hendaye that the peloton will cross the Franco-Spanish border, 60 kilometers from the finish.

This third stage, the day after the victory of Frenchman Victor Lafay in San Sebastian, offers a first opportunity for pure sprinters with a fairly flat terrain despite four listed climbs. The last, the Orioko Benta coast (4.6 km at 6.3%, 3rd category), is located far from Bayonne, 70 kilometers from the finish, to play a leading role there.

“For this reunion with Bayonne, the profile of the final will give the teams the possibility of maneuvering to assemble the wagons of their train”, assures Christian Prudhomme. A very tight 180° bend two kilometers from the finish will still have to be negotiated well to avoid crashes in the final package. ” The first to win [au sprint] always marks the spirits »continues the director of the Tour de France.

The route of the stage should be magnificent since it largely follows the northern coast of Spain. He returns, again, by San Sebastian the day after the finish judged on the edge of the beach of Zurriola. History to say goodbye to the Spanish Basque Country after the fervor of its first two days.

