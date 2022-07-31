Original title: The crisis is temporarily eased!Guangzhou City reached an agreement with the players to smoothly pass the time limit for resolving 30% arrears of wages

July 31 is the deadline for the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Federation to require Chinese Super League clubs to settle no less than 30% of the total owed wages in 2021. According to the “Football News” report, the Guangzhou City Club has reached an agreement with the players to smoothly pass the July 31 time limit for resolving 30% of the arrears.

In the first stage of the Chinese Super League, Guangzhou City performed poorly. Just because the Dalian people used U23 players illegally to win a victory, the club faced many difficulties. After the end of the first stage, Guangzhou City Club immediately communicated with the players. After the rest period ended, Guangzhou City Club communicated with the players again to find a solution to the arrears of wages, so as to avoid the situation of being deducted 3 points for failing to complete the staged requirements. .

After the unhappy parting of the first individual communication, the club convened a meeting to communicate with the players collectively. The sincere communication method and the solemn commitment of all parties in the share reform further dispelled the players’ concerns, and the whole team finally reached an agreement with the club. It is reported that on July 29, the Guangzhou City Club and all the team members implemented the details and completed the signature. After the relevant procedures are determined, the Guangzhou City team will smoothly pass the time limit for solving the 30% salary arrears on July 31.

In addition, on the evening of July 29, the Guangzhou City team’s Brazilian foreign aid Guillerme and his wife and children flew back to China from Brazil. According to the plan, Guillerme will arrive in China on August 1. After being quarantined, he is expected to return to the Guangzhou City team in mid-August. It is reported that Guillermé’s decision to return to China is directly related to the club’s efforts to help him resolve his arrears and make great progress.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: