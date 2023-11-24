Home » The Czechs fell to the ME in curling with the Netherlands
Sports

The Czechs fell to the ME in curling with the Netherlands

by admin
The Czechs fell to the ME in curling with the Netherlands

European Curling Championship in Aberdeen: Men: Netherlands – Czech Republic 10:7. Final standings after regular season: 1. Italy 9 wins/0 losses, 2. Scotland 7/2, 3. Switzerland 6/3, 4. Sweden 6/3, 5. Norway 6/3, 6. Germany 4/5, 7. Netherlands 3/6, 8. Czech Republic 2/7, 9. Turkey 1/8, 10. Finland 1/8. Friday’s semi-finals: Italy – Sweden, Scotland – Switzerland. Women: Czech Republic – Germany 9:8 in the extra end. Final ranking after the regular part: 1. Switzerland 9/0, 2. Italy 7/2, 3. Sweden 6/3, 4. Norway 6/3, 5. Scotland 5/4, 6. Estonia 3/6, 7. Denmark 3/6, 8. Turkey 2/7, 9. Czech Republic 2/7, 10. Germany 2/7. Semi-finals: Switzerland – Norway 8:3, Italy – Sweden 11:2.

See also  There is also Barcelona in the footsteps of Brozovic - Calcio

You may also like

NBA, the Los Angeles derby among the 6...

Caudrelier wins solo circumnavigation – environmental groups criticize...

Paraguay vs. El Salvador 3-2: result, summary and...

Inter-Atalanta, overtime for the VAR: analysis of the...

Chinese team announces roster for World Figure Skating...

Werder Bremen: Investor entry – How Werder could...

The importance of partnerships, the example of Mike...

Red Bull dismisses complaint against team boss Christian...

Cruz Azul: Juan Escobar accused Iván Alonso and...

Federico Massaro and Simona Big bluff cuts, Massimiliano...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy