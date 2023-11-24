European Curling Championship in Aberdeen: Men: Netherlands – Czech Republic 10:7. Final standings after regular season: 1. Italy 9 wins/0 losses, 2. Scotland 7/2, 3. Switzerland 6/3, 4. Sweden 6/3, 5. Norway 6/3, 6. Germany 4/5, 7. Netherlands 3/6, 8. Czech Republic 2/7, 9. Turkey 1/8, 10. Finland 1/8. Friday’s semi-finals: Italy – Sweden, Scotland – Switzerland. Women: Czech Republic – Germany 9:8 in the extra end. Final ranking after the regular part: 1. Switzerland 9/0, 2. Italy 7/2, 3. Sweden 6/3, 4. Norway 6/3, 5. Scotland 5/4, 6. Estonia 3/6, 7. Denmark 3/6, 8. Turkey 2/7, 9. Czech Republic 2/7, 10. Germany 2/7. Semi-finals: Switzerland – Norway 8:3, Italy – Sweden 11:2.
The Czechs fell to the ME in curling with the Netherlands
