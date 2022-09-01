Source title: The decisive battle is imminent, BesTV exclusively presents the 2022 LPL Summer Finals on the big screen

The much-anticipated 2022 LPL Summer Finals will officially start on September 1, with two rivals TES and JDG going head-to-head. As the exclusive large-screen partner of the League of Legends Professional League in 2022 and 2023, BesTV will broadcast the top-level event live on its IPTV, Internet TV and "BesTV Cloud E-sports" large-screen products and other platforms to witness the Silver Dragon Cup. final ownership. In addition to the finals, the LPL Division Global Finals Qualification Tournament, the 2022 League Carnival, the LPL World Championships expedition ceremony and other exciting content will also all land in the "Cloud E-sports" area of ​​BesTV's platforms to create a higher-definition, better-looking game for Summoners. Immersive big screen "Carnival on the Cloud". The early reunion of the two teams of Beijing JDG Intel and TES made the taste of gunpowder in the summer finals stronger. The two teams ranked in the top two in the regular season and joined hands to advance to the upper bracket. There was a heart-wrenching duel in the upper bracket. TES was reversed by JDG when they went to the first two cities. Maybe they vowed to "revenge" in the summer showdown. After breaking into the summer finals, both TES and JDG have locked in their qualifications for the League of Legends Global Finals (S12), and the results of the summer finals will determine the seats of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the LPL division. The remaining two seats will be determined by the subsequent qualifying rounds. EDG, RNG, LNG and V5 will compete fiercely for the last two global finals in the LPL division. For more than a month from September 29th, four LPL teams will defend the glory of Chinese e-sports together on the other side of the ocean. In addition to exciting and exciting games, the 2022 League Carnival and the 11th anniversary celebration of League of Legends will officially kick off from September 1st to 4th. The guest of the opening show of this year's League Carnival is Jay Chou, the spokesperson of "League of Legends", who will bring "JAY's Hero Party" on September 2. And at 4:30 p.m. on September 4th, another heavyweight performer, Eason Chan, will also attend the event and bring the first show of "The Lonely Brave". In conjunction with the performances of Jay Chou & Eason Chan, the "Alliance Carnival" also arranged a series of contents such as the Star Summoner exhibition competition, the latest release of alliance products, and special music plans, inviting players to participate. All the above wonderful contents will be presented on all platforms of BesTV, to satisfy the new choice for e-sports fans to watch the game on the big screen. Similar to the contestants who choose large-screen monitors of 27 inches or more, more and more e-sports enthusiasts choose to watch games on large screens to effectively improve image details, reduce noise and streaks, and accurately present the immersion of character movements and wonderful special effects. panoramic view. As one of the most watched e-sports events in the world, the League of Legends professional league has landed on BesTV IPTV and Internet TV screens for the first time at the beginning of this year. In August, BesTV officially released the "BesTV Cloud E-sports" large-screen new media product, adding a new option for e-sports enthusiasts to watch the game on a large screen. At present, users can download it in the application markets such as Sofa, Huan.com and Dangbei. Use this product to get a higher-definition big-screen viewing experience. In the future, BesTV also plans to work with various partners in the e-sports industry to promote cooperation in 4K and VR broadcasting, etc., and use its own media advantages to identify breakthroughs and key areas in the e-sports industry, and continue to develop content services for new tracks.

