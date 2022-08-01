Home Sports The Eaglets on their way back to the Borgo “The club does not die”
The Eaglets on their way back to the Borgo “The club does not die”

The Eaglets on their way back to the Borgo “The club does not die”

The first team plays in the Third category Appeal of managers after the drop in enrollments

Stefania Prato

July 31, 2022

the case

The Aquilotti are preparing the return to Borgo, after Pavia 1911 the oldest football club in the city, founded in 1912. The return is scheduled for January 2023, while in the first part of next season in the Third category they will still use the Sant ‘field. Alessandro, where they had moved two years ago for the work in progress.

To explain the times and perspectives of the Celeres Eagles are the president Matteo Lodi, the deputy Stella Sandrini, the director Alessandro Panagini and the head of the youth sector Antonio Scoppetta, who wanted to emphasize that “the Eagles are still there” and that “they have not the rumors of collaborations or mergers with other football teams of Pavia and Pavese are based ». Hence the appeal to join “a company that intends to maintain that identity that has profoundly marked its path”. An appeal justified by the drop in members, which went from 250 to 70. «Our basin was essentially that of the bourgeois and residents of a part of the center. We suffered the transfer to another area of ​​Pavia. The work process, which began under the Depaoli junta, went on too long. Only the affection and attachment of the Pavia people saved us, the managers explain. «Returning to the old numbers of registrations is our goal – they continue -. It would make it possible to still have the recognition of the Fgci football school ”. In addition to the third category team, the Eaglets field the youth teams: Piccoli Amici, First kicks, Pulcini, Debutants, Giovanissimi. «We have been sought by companies such as Mirabello, Frigirola, Travacò. We evaluated a series of collaboration proposals, but then decided to keep our identity intact ». Meanwhile, the Meistoinburgh association promises its support. «We will organize a tournament at the oratory on the occasion of the Ticino Festival», Stefano Schinelli announces. –

