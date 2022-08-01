SAVOGNA. A foot gets stuck between the spokes while with his bike he is launched at full speed along a steep slope, an Isonzo cyclist ends up in hospital.

The accident occurred at around 1pm on Monday 1st August, when the staff of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue station in Udine and the firefighters intervened together to rescue a cyclist who had been injured on Mount Matajur. The man, a Gorizia from 1983, was making a downhill descent (the specialty of downhill racing with a mountain bike, along steep and bumpy slopes) together with four other cyclists – he was an instructor, his other students, also from the Gorizia – when a foot got stuck in the spokes, causing a probable fracture. Following the accident, he was no longer able to put his foot on the ground, convincing those present to ask for help from the rescuers.

Two rescuers from the Alpine Rescue arrived on the spot, including a health worker, who gave the first care to the cyclist by blocking his limb and then being assisted in the recovery operations by firefighters.

The man was transported for a first stretch of path 749 with the stretcher, where the other rescuers of the Alpine Rescue with the Kong stretcher arrived, on which the injured was transported to the Pelizzo refuge, where he was delivered to the ambulance.

The accident occurred at an altitude of 1,350 meters and at a distance of about one kilometer from the refuge.