When we experience severe and continuous back pain it may not be a minor thing. In fact, this is one of the signs of a disease called scoliosis. Scoliosis is a vertebral malformation that can appear in the age of skeletal development, from birth to 18 years. It occurs as a lateral displacement of the column with rotation on its axis, generating a double or single curve deformity.

Beware of back pain, it could hide this serious malformation

The appearance of scoliosis is not necessarily associated with syndromes that are congenital or, in fact, at a young age can also appear in healthy subjects. The cause of the idiopathic form is not known precisely. In fact, for at least half a century, scientific research has been trying to understand what may be the causes that determine an idiopathic scoliosis in the young.

Currently, it is certain that the causes are mostly multifactorial genetic. In this case, various predisposing factors are inherited to the development of the disease, especially in the years of pre-adolescence and adolescence. To indicate scoliosis, it is necessary to carry out a clinical evaluation of the subject, especially if he is in the adolescent age group.

In this period of life, early diagnosis is very important. Scrutinizing scoliosis from the first signs is essential to be able to stop its evolution. The sooner the disease is recognized, the better it can be treated, preventing further worsening with complication of the patient’s quality of life. Warning signs can be, in addition to back pain, the imbalance of the shoulders or the profile of the hips.

In the moment in which there is a doubt of a trunk asymmetry, it is necessary to request a consultation from the family doctor or specialist who will estimate whether to carry out an X-ray examination. Minor scoliosis, below 20 degrees, is kept in analysis. When the scoliosis exceeds 20-22 degrees, an orthopedic care with a brace must be started, which contains the growth.

If the trunk is left free to develop and rotate on itself, scoliosis will tend to naturally increase. Conversely, if an external block is placed on the trunk, at the lumbar or thoracic level, we can decrease the worsening, stopping the progression of the curves. So if you feel these pains and are concerned that scoliosis could be causing them, contact your doctor.