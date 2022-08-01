Home Entertainment “The Hunter” Releases New Poster Predator Against Sasha Aboriginal
Entertainment

“The Hunter” Releases New Poster Predator Against Sasha Aboriginal

by admin
“The Hunter” Releases New Poster Predator Against Sasha Aboriginal
“The Hunter”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on August 2nd, according to foreign media reports, the new “Predator” movie “The Hunter” released a new poster, full of originality, and launched on Hulu on August 5th.

　　This is the PredatorseriesThe fifth film, and the first four filmsThe prequel, starring Amber Mindysand (“The Crowd”, “Through Fire and Water”) and Dane Diligero,Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) and written by Patrick Aison (Stumbling Block, Jack Lane), it is based on the 300-year-old Comanches For the background, is an original story.

The story of the young woman Naru, a fierce and skilled warrior who lives in the shadow of the most legendary hunters who roam the vast plains, so when danger comes and threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her her people.

The prey she stalks and eventually confronts is a highly evolved alien predator with a technologically advanced arsenal, and a fierce and terrifying showdown between the two sides is imminent.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  A book "Xue Baoqin's Poems: Asking the Sky" is published

You may also like

Male Star Street Shooting | Hyun Bin’s New...

Export drives the accounts of Culti Milano

On August 2nd, on the 3rd, on the...

Professor.E 2022 Spring/Summer Collection Lookbook Officially Released

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1「Certified Lover Boy」圖輯

Food | 2022.08.01-08.07 Zodiac Weekly Horoscope_Work_Taurus_Gemini- Sohu

2022 Global eSports Tour Riyadh Station Mister Crimson...

On Lake Lucerne it is time for the...

Mainland Chinese actress Du Juan appeared in a...

After 32 years, Crayon Xiaoxin’s home was finally...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy