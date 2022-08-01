“The Hunter”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on August 2nd, according to foreign media reports, the new “Predator” movie “The Hunter” released a new poster, full of originality, and launched on Hulu on August 5th.

This is the PredatorseriesThe fifth film, and the first four filmsThe prequel, starring Amber Mindysand (“The Crowd”, “Through Fire and Water”) and Dane Diligero,Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) and written by Patrick Aison (Stumbling Block, Jack Lane), it is based on the 300-year-old Comanches For the background, is an original story.

The story of the young woman Naru, a fierce and skilled warrior who lives in the shadow of the most legendary hunters who roam the vast plains, so when danger comes and threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her her people.

The prey she stalks and eventually confronts is a highly evolved alien predator with a technologically advanced arsenal, and a fierce and terrifying showdown between the two sides is imminent.

