The easiest cities to visit on foot in Europe: Italians in the lead

Which ones are they European cities to visit on foot more easily: Seville the first, but Italy is the best country, with 5 cities among the 10 most walkable.

This was revealed by a survey, which analyzed various parameters to draw up a ranking of the cities where it is best to walk around.

The 15 easiest cities to visit on foot in Europe: Italians in the lead

For those who have the ability to do so, visiting cities on foot is an amazing idea to discover even the less known corners and feel like a local. You can also find hidden treasures and enjoy the most authentic aspects of the local culture. And as if that weren’t enough, getting around on foot is also a sustainable choice at no cost!

Preply, the language learning platform, measured the walking distance and steps between the top 5 attractions of the 30 most popular European cities to assess their walkability.

What emerges from the study is that Seville it is by far the easiest city to get around on foot in Europe; it takes just 2,100 steps to reach the 5 main attractions. Italy is the best country, with 5 Italians in the top 10 positions: Venice, Florence, Milan, Verona, Rome.

Lisbon instead it is the city less suitable for tourists who like to walk since the tour of the main attractions of the city requires approximately 31,500 steps.

Read also

The 15 easiest cities to walk around in Europe

The Spanish city of Seville holds the record for the shortest pedestrian route to reach the top 5 tourist attractions.

Here is the ranking with the number of steps of the route to explore its center.

1. Seville, 2100 steps

2. Venezia, 2730

3. Porto, 2940

4. Firenze, 3360

5. Athens, 4410

6. Amsterdam, 4830

7. Colonia, 5040

7=. Milano, 5040

8.Verona, 5460

9. Lindo (France), 5670

10. Roma, 6090

10=. Istanbul, 6090

12. Copenhagen, 6300

12.Madrid, 7140

13. Krakow, 7560

14. Berlin, 7770

14=. Reykjavik, 7770

15. Barcelona, ​​8610

The 5 most difficult cities to visit on foot in Europe

At the opposite end of our ranking we find Lisbonthe capital of Portugal, which happens to be the least walkable city.

To take an excursion and visit the popular Oceanarium, the Jerónimos Monastery, the steep streets of the Alfama district, the Praca do Comercio and the lively street art of the Bairro Alto you have to walk at least 31,500 steps, or about 24 kilometers in the hills.

Here is the ranking

1. Lisbon, 31,500 steps

2. Zagreb, 24.7780 paces

3. Hamburg, 21,120 steps

4. Munich, 19,740 steps

5. Oslo, 17,010 passi

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

