In a general summary of the most recent events surrounding the famous case of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, the Axios journalist, Stephen Totiloput forward the hypothesis that The Elder Scrolls 6 can get up PS5perhaps not being exclusive to Xbox and PC.

The question is very dubious, also because the game was considered among the safe exclusives deriving from the acquisition of Bethesda, which has become a first party team of Xbox Game Studios for years now, however the mixed approach to the use of exclusives is known by Microsoft, so the question is legitimate.

There has never been a specific announcement from Microsoft, but as Totilo reconstructed, Microsoft had previously talked about three exclusive games coming to PC and Xbox, which could not have been cross-platform without generating imbalances in terms of competition.

The statement dates back to December, and the general idea is that it was Redfall, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. However, as explained by the Axios journalist, more recently Microsoft spoke about Microsoft’s current plan to publish two new games Zenimax exclusive, not intended for PlayStation.

It’s easy to understand how these are still Redfall and Starfield, whose exclusive status is now declared, but this suggests that the third mystery game could actually be Hi-Fi Rush, which came out surprisingly at the end of January 2023. This would exclude The Elder Scrolls 6 from the question, which could therefore still be cross-platform.

Clearly it is one speculationbut it is also possible that the new chapter of the fantasy saga could be considered as one of those series that have a “tradition” on other platforms and which therefore could not be taken away from them, as already happened for The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76.

On the other hand, considering that The Elder Scrolls 6 has probably not even entered production, it is likely that it simply does not even form part of Microsoft’s documents on future plans provided to antitrust bodies, given that the details on the game are not yet well established and this is still years away since its release on the market.