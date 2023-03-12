Another act of “civil disobedience” in support of freedom and women

The video, shared on Twitter by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, who lives in the US, is accompanied by the caption: «“In support of the dancers of Tehran who are under threat, I have decided to dance in front of the notorious prison called Evin. By repeating the same act of civil disobedience, we will not allow the regime to arrest our sisters for the crime of dancing.” He said the Iranian woman who sent me this video ».

For International Women’s Day, on March 8, a group of girls, whom the Iranian police are still looking for, released a video of them dancing in the Ekbatan neighborhood of Tehran. Dancing is in fact prohibited in the country: a couple of bloggers were sentenced to serve 10 years and six months each in prison for dancing in the street last month.