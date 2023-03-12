Home World Tehran, girl dances in front of Evin prison – Corriere TV
World

Tehran, girl dances in front of Evin prison – Corriere TV

by admin
Tehran, girl dances in front of Evin prison – Corriere TV

Another act of “civil disobedience” in support of freedom and women

The video, shared on Twitter by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, who lives in the US, is accompanied by the caption: «“In support of the dancers of Tehran who are under threat, I have decided to dance in front of the notorious prison called Evin. By repeating the same act of civil disobedience, we will not allow the regime to arrest our sisters for the crime of dancing.” He said the Iranian woman who sent me this video ».

For International Women’s Day, on March 8, a group of girls, whom the Iranian police are still looking for, released a video of them dancing in the Ekbatan neighborhood of Tehran. Dancing is in fact prohibited in the country: a couple of bloggers were sentenced to serve 10 years and six months each in prison for dancing in the street last month.

March 12, 2023 – Updated March 12, 2023, 2:32 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Iran, the dance of the girls of Tehran who challenge the regime of the Ayatollahs - Corriere TV

You may also like

More violence on the fields of the Sicilian...

The boat capsized adrift with 47 migrants on...

Rudel Obreja died at the age of 57

Bibio shares remixes by Alan Braxe, 81810 and...

Consequences of facets | Magazine | Health

Euroleague commentator said Filip Petrushev is Bulgarian |...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Monday...

Another Saturday of huge protests in Israel

Empoli-Udinese / The focus on the man of...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy