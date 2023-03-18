The ballot boxes of the draws of european cups they said well to the Italian teams but not to the Keep them in mind. lie to Napoli damage is still being counted urban warfare unleashed by the ultras ofConcord Francoforte and the Neapolitan ones, the intersections of the quarters of Champions, Europa League e Conference League raise the alarm in the rooms of the ministry. There is one game circled in red: Roma-Feyenoord. But she’s not the only one worrying police stations and officials, because two will have to be managed in the next forty days derby of Champions between Naples and Milanas well as the transfer of the ultras nationalists of Lech Poznań a Firenze in the quarterfinals of the Conference League. Not to mention the commitment of National by Roberto Mancini againstEnglandstill in Naples, Thursday 23 March. For the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedositheorist of the iron fist, it will be a month of fire.

The precedent of Barcaccia (and that of Piantedosi)

The hottest date is on April 20th, when Feyenoord fans return to the capital eight years after the round of 32 of the Europa League. Barring new bans, which may not be enough as demonstrated by Eintracht. The last no to the Dutch in Rome dates back to last year September when it was Piantedosi, from prefect of Rometo ban the away during the match against Lazio. The motivation? The same one that is now causing concern, that precedent of February 19, 2015 when the ultras of the Rotterdam club caused riots in Piazza di Spagnawhere they also damaged the Longboat recently restored by Bernini: many shopkeepers were forced to close, while Romans and tourists had to flee. A real devastation which they followed, out of the Olympic stadiumclashes with the police, cracks and smashed shop windows. They were arrested 28 ultras Dutch and for six of them, in 2021, the condemnation of the court of Rome to sentences of up to 4 years.

The first threats: “We will destroy your city”

A story that has left heavy trawls between the two fans, as demonstrated by the clashes during the Conference League final, a Tiranalast May. The violence already began the night before the match with 12 wounded it’s a sixty arrests. Immediately after the draw, under the club’s official post announcing the crossing, fans of the Rotterdam team commented: “We will destroy your city”. To all the previous ones we must add other warning elements. In fact, for years there has been ainformal friendship between the curve of Naples and the caring Dutch, in addition to the period restless that the organized supporters of Roma are going through European scope. At the fan blitz of the Red Star Belgrade against the historic group of Fedaynthe ambush of the ultras of the Real society in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League a San Sebastian.

The limits of the bans and the bottleneck of transfers

The Interior Ministry will be faced with a choice similar to the one it had to make in view of Napoli-Eintracht with the awareness, now, that it may not be enough. Why ban the sale of coupons may at best discourage but certainly not to prohibit lo shift in european territory of the violent fringes of typhus, as the Germans demonstrated. And there is also the nervousness already manifested by top UEFA for the decisions taken by Italy on the occasion of the round of 16 of the Champions League, also partially canceled by Tar Campania. Before April 20, the ministry will also have to decide how to manage the Neapolitans’ trip to Milan in the previous week and that of the Rossoneri to Naples on the same days. The two fans did not record details tensions in the last few years. The most relevant recent episode dates back to 2012 when some coaches crossed at the Cantagallo autogrill, on the A1, near Bolognaand clashes erupted with a fan who was injured by a stabbed.

The Poles of the “pelota or plomo”

Then there is the chapter Fiorentina-Lech Poznan to monitor. The Polish team has one of the “hottest” fans in Eastern Europe and last year the curve managed to ‘motivate’ the players with a choreography praising Pablo Escobar accompanied by the inscription “Ball or lead”. In the 2015on the occasion of a preliminary Champions League againstFC Sarajevoa battle broke out in the center of the city: they counted each other 30 ultras hospitalized for injuries sustained in the fighting. There is also a small precedent with the purple fans, which always dates back to eight years ago when the Poles waited for members of the “Viola Club Poland” outside the stadium and surrounded the group, they stole their banner. One of the biggest you face in the language of the ultras world. A note of positivity: in inverted fields they did not register disorders, On the contrary. A group of Polish fans noticed a pickpocket robbing a tourist downtown, chased after the man and cornered him.