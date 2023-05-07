The Finns have five reinforcements from the NHL in the nominations for the World Cup, the shooter Laine is missing

Sixteen world champions, eleven Olympic champions from Beijing and five reinforcements from the NHL were included in the twenty-five-member nomination for the home world championship in Tampere by Finland’s ice hockey coach Jukka Jalonen. Missing among them is forward Patrik Laine from Columbus, who excused himself from the Czech Games in Brno and will not even start at the championship. The Finns will rely on the offensive leader of last year’s Stanley Cup winner Colorado Mikko Rantanen and the second pick of the 2019 NHL draft Kaap Kakka from the New York Rangers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

