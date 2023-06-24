Home » The first annual FIFA Club World Cup will take place in the USA in 2025
The first annual FIFA Club World Cup will take place in the USA in 2025

The new look of the Club World Cup was approved by FIFA. For the USA, the summer tournament will be a general for the world championship, which will be hosted together with Canada and Mexico a year later. For the first time in history, 48 countries will be represented at it instead of the current 32.

The current club WC format with seven continental champions and one total from the applicant country will take place for the last time in December in Saudi Arabia. A new model with 12 units from Europe, six from South America, one each from Asia, Africa and North and Central America and one from Oceania. Leaving the city or the team from the host country.

this cycle will remember the world championship, but each tournament is not over. From 2024, only champions of the most prestigious club matches from each continent will be played. The news will be that the European League champion will be seeded right into the final.

