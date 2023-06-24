Wellness and training, when too much exercise can be bad for your health

Doing physical activity is a panacea for physical and mental health, but be careful not to overdo it! Too much exercise can be bad!

Summer has arrived and the desire to feel attractive, fit, toned and sexy is growing. Here then is that hordes of men and women are dedicated to grueling training sessions. But are we sure it’s good? Practicing regular and constant physical activity certainly brings benefits to health, even in aesthetics, but some precautions must be taken. In fact, with high temperatures there is a risk of feeling bad.

Training when the external temperatures are very high can facilitate the maintenance of body weight because in general, with the heat, appetite is reduced and, by continuing to train, it becomes easier to lose weight or keep it stable. Furthermore, in hot weather it is possible to reduce the time spent stretching. But be careful: it’s a good thing to train without exaggerating, dedicating yourself to physical exercise without stopping is certainly not good for you.

Is exercising too much bad for your health? The answer is yes, better avoided: the risks are around the corner!

Sport is essential for leading a healthy life and for avoiding the risk of pathologies arising. But as mentioned it is not even recommended to exceed, it is important to be constant and moderate. But what are the risks associated with this excess of physical exercise?

First of all prolonged physical activity favors the appearance of inflammation and mechanical and metabolic stress, both causes of premature aging. But how to understand if the limits have been exceeded? To understand if you’re training too much, just check if the symptoms of overload appear, which are palpitations, prolonged asthenia, mood swings, irritability and a greater chance of contracting colds.

Therefore the rule to be respected is categorical and is that of not exceeding, so as to avoid physical and mental problems. To live healthily it is necessary to practice constant physical activity, but even before training special attention must be paid to feeding. The foods you choose to bring to the table are very important to allow the body to stay strong and healthy. On the other hand, what you eat is also very important to allow the body to work well, even when you exercise.

Also don’t ever forget that it is very important to stay hydrated, therefore drink the necessary amount of water and maintain the right level of hydration. Only in this way will the muscles and organs be able to work properly, even during physical activity.

