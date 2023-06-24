Acqua & Sapone leaves 170 employees at home: warehouse closing in Lazio

Acqua & Sapone leaves 170 employees at home: the closure of the Lanuvio warehouse in Lazio has been announced

The logistics platform of Water & Soap, Hclogannounced theimminent closure of the warehouse and the dismissal in trunk of 170 employees. The announcement was made during a meeting with top management, which was also attended by the trade unions. This is a measure that includes the entire workforce of the depot located at Lanuviumin the province of Rome, on the border with Aprilia, which represents one of the most important realities in the area.

It is no coincidence that the warehouse supplies the merchandise from all outlets of the brand of Lazio, Piedmont, Liguria e Sardinia and now the company has announced its imminent closure. “During the meeting – explain the company trade union representatives of CGIL – the closure of the deposit of the Sda group was made official, which will happen in the next 3 months. It is natural to wonder if they close because the management costs are higher than the revenues, but we know very well that this is not the case. The property, which has acquired the Acqua & Sapone brand throughout Italy, has planned a new business plan aimed at supplying the points of sale in Lazio directly from breaking latest news through a new platform near Tivoli and closing the one in Lanuvio, leaving over 170 workers and their families out of work”.

“All workers – conclude the unions in a note – they will fight to the bitter end to avoid this illogical and counterproductive solution for all related activities and the resulting social impact. Evidently the motto ‘beyond convenience‘ doesn’t look at anyone.”

