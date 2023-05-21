The first gold in the E-sports National Invitational Tournament was born. Chengdu AG Super Play Club won the champion of the King of Glory Asian Games Edition_Hangzhou Net

The first gold medal in the E-sports National Invitational Tournament was born Chengdu AG Super Play Club won the champion of the King of Glory Asian Games

On May 21, at the Hangzhou E-sports Center in China, the first gold medal was born in the “Charm of Hangzhou” M-Zone Cup E-sports National Invitational Tournament. In the final of the Asian Games version of Glory of Kings, Chengdu AG Super Play Club staged a reversal of “let two chase three”. Lectra beat Nanjing Hero. Jiujing to win the championship, and the bronze medal belonged to Dongguan Wz. Kim Taehyung, chief operating officer of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation and technical representative of the e-sports project for the 19th Asian Games in 2022, and Wang Qunyong, director of the Asian Games Office of China Mobile Hangzhou Branch, presented awards to the athletes.

“Under the unfavorable situation of being two games behind in today’s final, the whole team was able to communicate calmly and actively and negotiate tactics, and finally let the two chase three win the victory.” After winning the championship, the athletes of the Chengdu AG Super Play Team were very excited. You Nailang Tsubaki said: “After yesterday’s semi-finals, I said that we must be ourselves, and today’s game has proved that we have done it! I am very proud to overcome obstacles all the way and win the gold medal. I also wish the athletes of other sports the best of luck.” Achieved good results.” Du Guohao said that the environment of China Hangzhou E-sports Center is very comfortable, and the facilities are full of technology, and he hopes to have more opportunities to come here to participate in competitions in the future.

Xie Tao, the coach of the Chengdu AG Super Play Club, said in the replay that when the final was two games behind, he continued to encourage the players to go all out and leave no regrets. achieved the final victory. He said: “E-sports, like athletes in other sports, have to work hard, through the rational layout of tactics and the cooperation of the team, to win the game. This kind of team spirit and competitive spirit can also inspire more people. Lots of young people.”

The first stage of the “Charm of Hangzhou” M-Zone Cup E-sports National Invitational Tournament will end on May 22, with two gold medals in DOTA2 and Street Fighter 5, and the second stage will restart on June 1.