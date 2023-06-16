Home » Kristaps Porzingis considers exercising $36 million release clause
by admin
Kristaps Porzingis is seriously considering exercising the $36 million option in his contract to become a free agent in 2024.
Before GM Sheppard’s farewell, the common idea at Wizards was that the Latvian would leave the contract and then always re-sign in Washington.

If he exercises the option, the Wizards could use Porzingis to sell him.

